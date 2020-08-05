PHOTOS: Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) ‘Perform A Yaad’ Social Media Competition Awards Ceremony Culture August 5, 2020 Photo: Adrian Walker Members of the winning teams for the various categories in the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) ‘Perform A Yaad’ Social Media Competition, along with their respective teachers pose for a photograph after collecting their prizes at an awards presentation ceremony for the competition, held at the Louise Bennett Garden Theatre at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre in St. Andrew, on Tuesday (August 4). The group-based competition, which ran on the JCDC’s Facebook and Instagram pages, saw participating groups submitting a video recording of their best at-home performance. It targeted previous participants of the JCDC’s National Festival of the Performing Arts, covering the five performing arts subject areas of:Dance, Drama, Music, Speech and Traditional Folk Forms, and was hosted in an effort to keep JCDC performing arts junior participants engaged during the stay-at-home orders stipulated by the Government as part of measures to contain the local spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). PHOTOS: Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) ‘Perform A Yaad’ Social Media Competition Awards Ceremony JIS News | Presented by: Related Minister Grange Says Jamaicans Have Been “Resilient And Strong” In COVID-19 Fight Related Citizens Need To Appreciate Beauty Of Jamaican Language Related Historian Wants Subject To Be Compulsory In Schools Member of the winning group for the Speech category in the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) ‘Perform A Yaad’ Social Media Competition, Duhaney Park Primary School student, Toni-Ann Baljoe (second right), accepts her prize from Interim Executive Director, JCDC, Daffodil Thompson. Toni-Ann’s teacher, Sasheka Gordon (second left), is also presented with a gift basket by Regional Trade, Marketing and Distribution Manager, J.F. Mills, Donna-Kaye Sharpe. Occasion was an awards presentation ceremony for the competition, held at the Louise Bennett Garden Theatre at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre in St. Andrew, on Tuesday (August 4).The group-based competition, which ran on the JCDC’s Facebook and Instagram pages, saw participating groups submitting a video recording of their best at-home performance. The competition targeted previous participants of the JCDC National Festival of the Performing Arts, covering the five performing arts subject areas of: Dance, Drama, Music, Speech and Traditional Folk Forms, and was hosted in an effort to keep JCDC performing arts junior participants engaged during the stay-at-home orders stipulated by the Government as part of measures to contain the local spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Member of the winning group for the drama category in the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) ‘Perform A Yaad’ Social Media Competition, Southborough Primary School student, Ngozi Wright (second right), accepts her prize from Interim Executive Director, JCDC, Daffodil Thompson. Ngozi’s teacher, Omaall Wright (second left), who is also her father, is simultaneously presented with a gift basket by Regional Trade, Marketing and Distribution Manager, J.F. Mills, Donna-Kaye Sharpe. Occasion was an awards presentation ceremony for the competition, held at the Louise Bennett Garden Theatre at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre in St. Andrew on Tuesday (August 4).The group-based competition, which ran on the JCDC’s Facebook and Instagram pages, saw participating groups submitting a video recording of their best at-home performance. The contest targeted previous participants of the JCDC National Festival of the Performing Arts, covering the five performing arts subject areas of Dance, Drama, Music, Speech and Traditional Folk Forms, and was hosted in an effort to keep JCDC performing arts junior participants engaged during the stay-at-home orders stipulated by the Government as part of measures to contain the local spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).