Advertisement
Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project
JIS News
home » JIS News » Health & Wellness

PHOTOS: International Nurses Day

Health & Wellness
May 12, 2022
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (centre), greets President of the Nurses Association of Jamaica (NAJ), Patsy Edwards-Henry (left), at the launch of National Nurses Week and International Nurses Day at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St. Andrew on May 12. At right is Operations and Programme Manager, LASCO Chin Foundation, Tahirah Fraser.

Skip to content