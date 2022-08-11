JIS News
PHOTOS: Hon. Zavia Mayne Tours New Broughton Sunset Adult Correctional Centre

National Security
August 11, 2022
Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Zavia Mayne (right), looks at the chicken coop at the New Broughton Sunset Adult Correctional Centre in Manchester, during a tour of the facility on Wednesday (August 10). Also observing are Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Courtney Williams (centre) and Acting Superintendent, Smalling Renard. Inmates at the facility participate in farming, including the rearing of chicken, pigs and goats.
