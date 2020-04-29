Advertisement
PHOTOS: Hon. Dr. Horace Chang Signs Condolence Book For Jodian Fearon At PICA

National Security
April 29, 2020
National Security Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (second left), offers words of comfort to employees at the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) head office in Kingston, in the aftermath of the untimely passing of late colleague, Jodian Fearon, who succumbed to health complications on April 24. Dr. Chang spoke with team members on Tuesday (April 28), which would have marked Ms. Fearon’s 24th birthday, after signing a condolence book which was opened at the agency. Listening at left is PICA Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Wynter.
