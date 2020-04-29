PHOTOS: Hon. Dr. Horace Chang Signs Condolence Book For Jodian Fearon At PICA

JIS News
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (third left), with (from left): Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams; Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith; Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Chairman, Bokhoa Jeong; and Charge d’Affaires, Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Baejin Lim, at the handover of testing kits valued at US$200,000 by Jamaica Public Service shareholder, Korea East West Power, to the Government of Jamaica, to assist in the national fight against COVID-19. The ceremony was held on April 27 at the Department of Microbiology, at the University Hospital of the West Indies.
April 29, 2020
April 27, 2020
April 29, 2020
April 29, 2020
April 29, 2020
