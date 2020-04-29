PHOTOS: Hon. Dr. Horace Chang Signs Condolence Book For Jodian Fearon At PICA

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (third left), with (from left): Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams; Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith; Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Chairman, Bokhoa Jeong; and Charge d’Affaires, Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Baejin Lim, at the handover of testing kits valued at US$200,000 by Jamaica Public Service shareholder, Korea East West Power, to the Government of Jamaica, to assist in the national fight against COVID-19. The ceremony was held on April 27 at the Department of Microbiology, at the University Hospital of the West Indies.

