PHOTOS: Highlights of the Jamaica 61 Grand Gala Culture August 8, 2023 Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson The traditional maypole dance is performed at the Independence Grand Gala, held on Sunday (August 6), at the National Stadium in St. Andrew. PHOTOS: Highlights of the Jamaica 61 Grand Gala JIS News | Presented by: Dancers perform an item at the Grand Gala held inside the National Stadium on August 6. Dancers perform an item at the Grand Gala held inside the National Stadium on August 6. Members of the Grammy winning reggae group Morgan Heritage, perform at the Independence Grand Gala, held on Sunday (August 6), at the National Stadium. Soca icon, Machel Montano, performs at the Independence Grand Gala held on Sunday, August 6 at the National Stadium in St. Andrew. He was presented with the Keys to the City of Kingston, during the event.