PHOTOS: Healthcare Workers Appreciation Month Church Service

July 13, 2023
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left) and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dunstan Bryan, attend the Healthcare Workers Appreciation Month National Church Service held at Bethel Baptist Church in Kingston on July 9. This is the second year that Healthcare Workers Appreciation Month is being recognised following a proclamation of the Governor General in 2022.
