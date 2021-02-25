JIS News
PHOTOS: Health Minister At National Health Fund Warehouse

Health & Wellness
February 25, 2021
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, looks at mobile storage units set aside for the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines inside the warehouse of the National Health Fund (NHF) in Kingston, on Wednesday (February 24).

 

