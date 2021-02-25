PHOTOS: Health Minister At National Health Fund Warehouse Health & Wellness February 25, 2021 Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), examines the Medi Tray cold insulation packs that will preserve coronavirus (COVID-19) at the warehouse of the National Health Fund (NHF) in Kingston, on Wednesday (February 24). With the Minister is Senior Director, Pharmacy Services Delivery, NHF, Keron Mais. PHOTOS: Health Minister At National Health Fund Warehouse JIS News | Presented by: Related Vaccines Distributed Through COVAX Are Safe And Effective – PAHO Head Related Compliance With COVID-19 Protocols Essential – Dr. Tufton Related Jamaica Stock Exchange Donates Incubator to Victoria Jubilee Hospital Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, looks at mobile storage units set aside for the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines inside the warehouse of the National Health Fund (NHF) in Kingston, on Wednesday (February 24). Advertisements