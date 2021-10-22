Hanover Honours Front-Line Heroes

The Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC) honoured 20 of the parish’s front-line workers in health and social services, at a special pre-National Heroes Day, Heroes Award and Flag Raising Ceremony held at the HMC meeting chamber on Thursday (October 14).

Some 13 healthcare workers from the Noel Holmes Hospital, the Hanover Health Department and seven of their associates at the Hanover Infirmary were recognised for their excellent and dedicated service during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In her opening remarks, Chairman of the HMC’s Civic and Community Affairs Committee and Deputy Mayor of Lucea, Councillor Andria Dehaney-Grant, saluted the front-line workers for their dedication and courage in waging war against the COVID-19 virus, which according to Medical Officer of Health, Dr Kaushal K. Singh, has infected nearly 3,000 residents and visitors in the parish since the start of the pandemic.

Councillor Dehaney-Grant said, “The Hanover Municipal Corporation owes a debt of gratitude to each and every one of you for putting your fears aside, leaving your families and putting yourselves at risk every day as we fight this war against COVID-19. Today we celebrate the achievements of our National Heroes, and you the front-line warriors are our everyday heroes. We know that it is often a lonely and thankless job and so we honour you for your dedicated and outstanding service to our nation.

“I am, therefore, urging everyone who can to take the vaccine and encourage others to do likewise. We all need to make our contribution to pulling our country from the clutches of the COVID-19 virus. Taking the vaccine is one way that we can make this contribution,” Councillor Dehaney-Grant continued.

The event was hosted by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) in collaboration with the HMC, under the theme ‘Saluting our Heroes…Safeguarding Our Legacy’.

Dr. Singh, who headed the list of awardees, was cited for his resourcefulness and willingness to work across parish borders in the fight against the virus.

Others cited for “excellent and dedicated service” were Senior Medical Officer and Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist in charge of Medical Services at the Noel Holmes Hospital, Dr. Patrice Monthorpe; Dr. Roberto Rossell; Dr. Barbara Campos; Director of Nursing Services, Jillian Mason Quarrie; Sister Shaunette Lynch; Senior Registered Nurse, Marcia Lewis Grant; Registered Nurse, Yirka Sanchez Labanino, Registered Nurse, Marie Rowe, Registered Nurse, Staford Rowe; Registered Nurse, StacyAnn Brown, Hospital Attendant, Michael Holder and Hospital Attendant, Ms. Julien Sinclair from the Noel Holmes Hospital.

Awardees employed to the Hanover infirmary included Cleaner, Kadian Adams, Patient Care Assistant Reliever, Sherline Crooks-Hill, Patient Care Assistant Reliever, Kedisha Anderson, Patient Care Assistant, Daniel Lewis, Sanitising Clerk, Kalia Campbell; Patient Care Assistant Reliever, Jenna Wallace and Patient Care Assistant Reliever, Shenoi Patterson.

Chairman of the HMC and Mayor of Lucea, Councillor Sheridan Samuels, applauded the awardees for their selfless service, addressing them as “heroes of the day”.

He also commended members of the parish’s fire department for the important role they play in delivering emergency service “in and out of season”.