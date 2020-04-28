Advertisement
PHOTOS: Handover Of Test Kits Worth US$200,000

Coronavirus
April 28, 2020
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (right), in conversation with Medical Chief of Staff at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), Dr. Carl Bruce, before the start of a ceremony for the handover of testing kits valued at approximately US$200,000 from Jamaica Public Service shareholder, Korea East West Power, to the Government of Jamaica, to assist in the national fight against COVID-19. The ceremony was held on April 27 at the Department of Microbiology at the UHWI.

 

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (right), in conversation with Jamaica Public Service President and Chief Executive Officer, Emanuel DaRosa, at the handover of testing kits valued at approximately US$200,000 from Jamaica Public Service shareholder, Korea East West Power, to the Government of Jamaica, to assist in the national fight against COVID-19. The ceremony was held on April 27 at the Department of Microbiology, at the University Hospital of the West Indies.
