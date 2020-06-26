PHOTOS: Handover Ceremony Of EU-Funded Equipment To St. Catherine Parish Court

Executive Director of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), Audley Gordon (standing, right); and Deputy Chairman of EduTech Aid Caribbean and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Project Manager at GeoTechVision, Stephen Wedderburn (standing, left), observe as two NSWMA sanitation workers and their children check out the features of their new Geo-X tablets. Seated (from left) are Sophia Clarke and her son, Tyrese Wright, who is a student of Camperdown High School; and Ascott High student, Rehanna Chung and her father, Michael Chung. EduTech and GeoTechVision have donated 20 tablets to help children of NSWMA staff access education material online. The devices were handed over at the NSWMA’s Head Office in St. Andrew on June 24.

