JIS News
PHOTOS: Handover Ceremony Of EU-Funded Equipment To St. Catherine Parish Court

Justice
June 26, 2020
Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck (left), and Head of the European Delegation to Jamaica, Ambassador Malgorzata Wasilewska (centre), listens as Chief Justice, Hon. Mr. Justice Bryan Sykes, makes a point, at the handover of audiovisual equipment to the Courts, during a ceremony held today (June 26) at the St Catherine Parish Court. The equipment is funded through the Justice, Security, Accountability and Transparency (JSAT) Programme, which aims to facilitate improved efficiency of the Courts. Equipment has been installed in courtrooms spanning 19 courthouses islandwide, which will enable testimonies from remote locations.

 

