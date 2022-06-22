JIS News
PHOTOS: Govt Officials Visit Family of Homicide Victims

Community
June 22, 2022
Deputy Prime Minister and National Security Minister, the Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (centre, foreground); pictured with Senior Superintendent of Police (Acting), Paul Thomas (left); and Senior Superintendent of Police Glenford Miller during a visit to Chapelton, Clarendon where the bodies of a family of five were discovered on Tuesday (June 21). The victims have been identified as mother of four, 31 year old Kemisha Wright and her children: Kimana Smith (age 15), Shemari Smith (age 10), Kafana Smith (age 5), and Kishaun Henry (23 months old).
