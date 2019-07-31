PHOTOS: Governor-General Meets Contestants and Officials of the 2019 Miss Jamaica Festival Queen Competition

Managing Director of Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), Omar Sweeney (third left), is attentive as Education Officer and Numeracy Trainer, Dr. Lorna P. Thompson (second left), demonstrates how to integrate ‘Attribute Blocks’ into a daily mathematics lesson. Looking on (from left) are Alison McGhie of Lethe Primary and Infant School; Social Development Officer, JSIF, Shunelle Nevers; Nelesia Mclean of Steer Town Primary and Infant; Paula Christie, Barrett Town All-Age; and Robert Gordon of Bickersteth Primary and Infant School. Occasion was the JSIF/Ministry of Education, Youth and Information Numeracy and Literacy Training held on July 22 and 23 at Jewel Paradise Cove in St. Ann.

