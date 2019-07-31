live stream Sitting of the House of Representatives @ 02:00pm
JIS News
home » JIS News » Culture

PHOTOS: Governor-General Meets Contestants and Officials of the 2019 Miss Jamaica Festival Queen Competition

Culture
July 31, 2019
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (centre), with contestants and officials of the 2019 Miss Jamaica Festival Queen Competition who called at King’s House on July 22. At left is Chair of the Miss Jamaica Festival Planning Committee, Silvera Castro, and at right is Deputy Chair, Pat Reid.