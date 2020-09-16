Advertisement
PHOTOS: Governor General at the Battle of Britain wreath-laying ceremony

Governor General
September 16, 2020
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), lays a wreath at a monument in National Heroes Park, on September 15, to commemorate the victory of the Royal Air Force in the attempted 1940 invasion. At left is the Governor- General’s Aide- de- Camp (ADC), Major Fenekie Rowe.
