PHOTOS: GG Receives Courtesy Call from President of the Seventh-Day Adventist World Church

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), converses with President of the Seventh-day Adventist World Church, Pastor Ted Wilson, during a courtesy call at King’s House on Tuesday (February 5). Mr. Wilson is in Jamaica for the Global Leadership Summit 2019 being held from February 1 to 11 in Montego Bay, St. James. The summit is an international leadership conference put on by the Global Leadership Network.

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), and President of the Seventh-day Adventist World Church, Pastor Ted Wilson, during a courtesy call at King’s House on Tuesday (February 5). Mr. Wilson is in Jamaica for the Global Leadership Summit 2019 being held from February 1 to 11 in Montego Bay, St. James. The summit is an international leadership conference put on by the Global Leadership Network.