PHOTOS: GG Meets with JADE Team September 20, 2023 Governor General Photo: Michael Sloley Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (second right), greets Knox College student Dejanae Fagan when students from several educational institutions, as well as members of the executive leadership of the Jamaican Association for Debating and Empowerment visited King's House on September 19. At right is Wellness Manager, JADE, Rushana Jarrett. The Full Story Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, converses with Founder and Executive Director, Jamaican Association for Debating and Empowerment (JADE), Germaine Barrett, when members of the association visited King's House on September 19.