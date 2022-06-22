JIS News
PHOTOS: GG Meets With Gracekennedy International Interns

Governor General
June 22, 2022
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (seated third right), speaks with Chief Executive Officer of the GraceKennedy Foundation, Caroline Mahfood (seated third left), during a courtesy call at Kings House on Tuesday (June 21). Looking on are international interns from the GraceKennedy Jamaican Birthright Programme. They are (from left) Jada Allison, Chardonnae Deslandes, Debbie Buck and Olivia Hylton-Pennant.
