  • JIS News
    home » JIS News » Governor General

    PHOTOS: G-G At National Prayer Vigil

    Governor General
    December 10, 2019
    Wife of the Governor-General, Her Excellency, the Most Hon. Lady Allen (right), is greeted by Chairman, St. Thomas Ministers’ Fraternal, Bishop Leroy Muir (left), at the 27th annual national prayer vigil, held on December 8 at the Coke Methodist Church, Morant Bay, St. Thomas. Others present are (from second left): Chairman, National Prayer Vigil Committee, Rev. Dr. Roy Henry; Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams; and Custos Rotulorum of St. Thomas, Hon. Marcia Bennett.