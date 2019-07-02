PHOTOS: G-G and High Commissioner-Designate of Kenya Governor General July 2, 2019 Written by: Ainsworth Morris Photo: Adrian Walker Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), speaks with the High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Kenya, Mr. Anthony Muchiri, when he called at King’s House on Tuesday (July 2). Mr. Muchiri also presented the Governor-General with his Letters of Credence. PHOTOS: G-G and High Commissioner-Designate of Kenya JIS News | Presented by: Related Student Establishing Education Foundation Receives GG’s Achievement Award Related PHOTOS: G-G Receives Courtesy Call from President Akufo-Addo Related Businessman Sworn in As New Custos of Manchester Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), receives Letters of Credence from High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Kenya, Mr. Anthony Muchiri, when he visited King’s House on Tuesday (July 2). Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), in discussion with High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Kenya, Mr. Anthony Muchiri, at King’s House on Tuesday (July 2). Mr. Muchiri also presented the Governor-General with his Letters of Credence.