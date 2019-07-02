live stream Sitting of the House of Representatives – Sectoral Debate @ 02:00pm
PHOTOS: G-G and High Commissioner-Designate of Kenya

Governor General
July 2, 2019
Written by: Ainsworth Morris

 

Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), receives Letters of Credence from High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Kenya, Mr. Anthony Muchiri, when he visited King’s House on Tuesday (July 2).

 

Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), in discussion with High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Kenya, Mr. Anthony Muchiri, at King’s House on Tuesday (July 2). Mr. Muchiri also presented the Governor-General with his Letters of Credence.