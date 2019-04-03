Advertisement
JIS News
Foreign Affairs

PHOTOS: G-G and Dominican Republic Ambassador Designate

April 3, 2019

 

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), accepts Letters of Credence from Ambassador Designate of the Dominican Republic, Félix Ramón Garcia Taveras, today (April 2), at King’s House