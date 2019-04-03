PHOTOS: G-G and Dominican Republic Ambassador Designate

Regional Director of the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA), Errol Greene (right) , discusses the Western Children Adolescent Hospital project with Ambassador of China to Jamaica , His Excellency Tian Qi (left), during a visit to the project site at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay, St. James, on Monday (April 1). Clinical Coordinator at the hospital, Dr. Delroy Fray, was also on the tour.

