PHOTOS: G-G and Dominican Republic Ambassador Designate Foreign Affairs April 3, 2019 Photo: Michael Sloley Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), greets Ambassador Designate of the Dominican Republic, Félix Ramón Garcia Taveras, when he visited King's House on April 2. PHOTOS: G-G and Dominican Republic Ambassador Designate Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), accepts Letters of Credence from Ambassador Designate of the Dominican Republic, Félix Ramón Garcia Taveras, today (April 2), at King's House