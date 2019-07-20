JIS News
PHOTOS: Funeral Service for Ambassador Elinor Felix

July 20, 2019
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second right), in a sombre mood at the funeral service for the late former Chief of State Protocol in the Office of the Prime Minister, Ambassador Elinor Felix, at the St. Andrew Parish Church, today (July 20). Also at the service (from right) are: Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen; Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Peter Phillips and his wife, Attorney-at-Law, Mrs. Sandra Minott-Phillips.

 

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange (right), has words of comfort for Justice Hilary Phillips, sister of the late former Chief of State Protocol in the Office of the Prime Minister, Ambassador Elinor Felix, at the funeral service, held today (July 20), at the St. Andrew Parish Church. At centre is Leader of the Opposition and the Ambassador’s cousin, Dr. Peter Phillips.