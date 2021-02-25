PHOTOS: Floral Tributes For Rt. Excellent Sir Alexander Bustamante Tribute February 25, 2021 Photo: Mark Bell Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, places a wreath at the shrine of National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Sir Alexander Bustamante, in honour of the 137th anniversary of his birth, at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Wednesday, February 24. PHOTOS: Floral Tributes For Rt. Excellent Sir Alexander Bustamante JIS News | Presented by: Related Minister Grange Sad at Passing of U Roy Related Toots And Butch To Receive Keys To City Of Kingston Related Transport Minister Saddened by the Passing of Ralph Smith Opposition Spokesperson on Industry, Competitiveness and Global Logistics, Anthony Hylton, participtes in a floral tribute to mark the 137th anniversary of the birth of National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Sir Alexander Bustamante, at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Wednesday, February 24. Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, places a wreath at the shrine of National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Sir Alexander Bustamante. Occasion was a floral tribute to mark the 137th anniversary of Bustmante’s birth, at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Wednesday, February 24. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, lays a wreath at the shrine of National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Sir Alexander Bustamante, in honour of the 137th anniversary of his birth, during a floral tribute at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Wednesday, February 24. Members of the Tivoli Dance Troupe perform a tribute to National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Sir Alexander Bustamante, during a ceremony at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Wednesday, February 24, to mark the 137th anniversary of his birth. Advertisements