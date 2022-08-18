PHOTOS: Floral Tribute for Marcus Garvey

JIS News
home » JIS News » Tribute
Photo of the day
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, lays a wreath at the shrine of Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Wednesday (August 17), to commemorate the 135th anniversary of the National Hero’s birth. Marcus Garvey, who is Jamaica’s first National Hero, was born in St. Ann’s Bay, St. Ann, on August 17, 1887. During his career, Garvey travelled extensively throughout many countries, observing the poor working and living conditions of black people. In 1914, he started the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA) in Jamaica. He was conferred with the Order of the National Hero in 1969.
Click to view more
Latest stories
National Security
August 18, 2022
Finance & Public Service
Agriculture
August 18, 2022
Tribute
August 18, 2022
JIS radio
August 18, 2022
House Matters | Presented by: Halshane Burke
August 18, 2022
GOJ News | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
August 18, 2022
Feature | Presented by:
Get the facts