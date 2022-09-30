JIS News
PHOTOS: FiWi Short Film Competition Awards Ceremony

September 30, 2022
Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, addresses the audience at the awards ceremony for the 2022 FiWi Short Film Competition, held on September 29 at the Palace Cineplex in Sovereign Centre, in St. Andrew. The FiWi Short Film Competition is the brainchild of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) Drama and Theatre Arts Unit that encourages Jamaican amateur filmmakers to examine one of five selected Jamaican proverbs and create a short film treatment, based on their interpretation. This year marks the second staging of the competition, which started in 2021.
Acting Executive Director, Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), Marjorie Leyden-Kirton, addresses the audience at the awards ceremony for the 2022 FiWi Short Film Competition, held on September 29, at the Palace Cineplex in Sovereign Centre, St. Andrew. The FiWi Short Film Competition is the brainchild of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) Drama and Theatre Arts Unit, which encourages Jamaican amateur filmmakers to examine one of five selected Jamaican proverbs and create a short film treatment, based on their interpretation. This year marks the second staging of the competition, which started in 2021.
