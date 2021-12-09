PHOTOS: First Heritage Donates Tablets to Kingston High School Students

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre) listens to the comments from Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie (left) as they view an artist’s impression of the Chapelton Health Centre in Clarendon at the Open House and Exhibition for the Rehabilitation of Jamaica’s Public Health System at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel on December 8. Looking on is Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton. Rehabilitation work is being done at 13 health facilities island-wide under the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Health Systems Strengthening Programme for the Prevention and Care Management of Non-Communicable Diseases. The programme is supported by the European Union (EU) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Click to view more