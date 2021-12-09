  • JIS News
    PHOTOS: First Heritage Donates Tablets to Kingston High School Students

    Education
    December 9, 2021
    Minister of Education, Youth and Information, the Hon. Fayval Williams (right), hands over tablets donated by First Heritage Cooperative (FHC) Credit Union to students of the Kingston High School. The devices were presented during a recent ceremony held at FHC Credit Union’s Kingston Gardens Branch, located at 10 East Avenue, Kingston 4. The entity has donated 100 tablets, with 40 of the devices reserved for special needs students, and the remainder for primary and secondary students island-wide.
