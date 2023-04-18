Advertisement
PHOTOS: FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy Stops At St. Jago High

Sport
April 18, 2023
Principal and past student of St. Jago High School, Collette Feurtado-Pryce (left), gives a high-five to fellow alumnae and Senior Manager for the national Women’s Football Team the “Reggae Girlz”, Crystal Walters (second right), during the tour stop of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy at the institution in St. Catherine on Monday (April 17). They are joined by General Secretary, Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), Dennis Chung. A plaque was also presented to St. Jago High by the JFF to recognise the sterling contribution of past student and Captain of the Reggae Girlz, Khadija “Bunny” Shaw.
