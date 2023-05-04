PHOTOS: Farmer and Amputee, Andrew Nelson Engages with Ministers at Gordon House

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), greets double amputee and pineapple farmer from Clarendon, Andrew Nelson (right), following the sitting of the House of Representatives on May 3. Mr. Nelson is the first person with a disability to be measured to receive prostheses under the ‘A Prosthetic Partnership Programme for Persons with Disabilities in Jamaica’. The Ministry of Health and Wellness is partnering with the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD) on the initiative. Through the collaboration, the Ministry will make $50 million available to provide qualified persons with properly fitted prostheses, enabling them to return to optimal productivity and social participation.
Click to view more