PHOTOS: Farmer and Amputee, Andrew Nelson Engages with Ministers at Gordon House

May 4, 2023
Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr.(left), greets double amputee, pineapple farmer from Clarendon, Andrew Nelson (right), following the sitting of the House of Representatives on May 3. Mr. Nelson is the first person with a disability to be measured to receive prostheses under the ‘A Prosthetic Partnership Programme for Persons with Disabilities in Jamaica’, which involves collaboration between the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD). Through the partnership, the Ministry will make available a sum of $50 million to provide qualified persons with properly fitted prostheses, enabling them to return to optimal productivity and social participation.
