PHOTOS: Farewell Reception for Japanese Ambassador

Foreign Affairs
December 3, 2022
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), shares a toast with Ambassador of Japan to Jamaica, His Excellency, Masaya Fujiwara. The event was the farewell reception for the Japanese Ambassador held December 1 at the Ambassador’s residence in Kingston.
