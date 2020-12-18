Advertisement
  • JIS News
    Education

    PHOTOS: Education Minister At Ceremony To Open Pear Tree River Special Needs School

    Education
    December 18, 2020
    Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams (left), receives a craft item made by a student of Lyssons Centre of Excellence from one of the school’s teachers, Merva Watson, on Wednesday (December 16). Occasion was the opening of the newly renovated Pear Tree River Special Needs School, formerly called Pear Tree Primary, in St. Thomas.

     

    Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams (left); and Chairperson of the Digicel Foundation, Jean Lowrie-Chin, enjoy a cultural item from a student of Lyssons Centre of Excellence, Wilmore Simpson, during a ceremony to open the newly renovated Pear Tree River Special Needs School, formerly called Pear Tree Primary, in St. Thomas, on Wednesday (December 16).
