PHOTOS: Education Minister At Ceremony To Open Pear Tree River Special Needs School

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams (left); and Chairperson of the Digicel Foundation, Jean Lowrie-Chin, enjoy a cultural item from a student of Lyssons Centre of Excellence, Wilmore Simpson, during a ceremony to open the newly renovated Pear Tree River Special Needs School, formerly called Pear Tree Primary, in St. Thomas, on Wednesday (December 16).

