PHOTOS: Education Minister and Permanent Secretary Attend Ministry’s First Trend Staff Pop-Up

November 27, 2023
Education
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Youth, Dr. Kassan Troupe, addresses the Ministry’s first TREND Staff Pop-Up. The event was held at the Ministry’s offices in Kingston on November 24.

Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (second right), with (from left) Chief Education Officer, Terry-Ann Thomas Gayle; Chief Transformation Officer, Dr. Faith Alexander, and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Kassan Troupe, during the Ministry’s first TREND Staff Pop-Up on November 24. The event was held at the Ministry’s offices in Kingston.
