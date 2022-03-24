Advertisement
Visit of Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
JIS News
PHOTOS: Duke And Duchess At Up Park Camp

Foreign Affairs
March 24, 2022
Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cambridge (right), signs the Visitor’s Book at the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Officer’s Club at Up Park Camp in St. Andrew on Thursday (March 24), while His Royal Highness, The Duke of Cambridge (second right), looks on. Others (from left) are Colonel General Staff at the JDF, Colonel Rohan Johnson, and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman.
His Royal Highness, The Duke of Cambridge (centre), engages with officer cadets at the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Officers’ Club at Up Park Camp, St. Andrew, on Thursday (March 24.
