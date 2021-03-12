PHOTOS: Dr. Tufton Observes Vaccination At Spanish Town Hospital Coronavirus March 12, 2021 Photo: Dave Reid Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), converses with Senior Medical Officer at the Spanish Town Hospital in St. Catherine, Dr. Jacqueline Wright-James (centre), and Community Health Aide, Sophia Manderson, during his visit to the institution on Thursday (March 11) to observe the administration of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations to the staff. The exercise formed part of the Government’s COVID-19 vaccination programme, targeting the inoculation of healthcare workers and other persons being prioritised under phase one of the undertaking. PHOTOS: Dr. Tufton Observes Vaccination At Spanish Town Hospital JIS News | Presented by: Related 14,400 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines To Arrive Monday Related 2,718 Persons Receive COVID-19 Vaccine On First Day Related COVID-19 Update for Thursday, March 11, 2021 Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, places a sticker on the clothing of Head of the X-Ray Department at the Spanish Town Hospital in St. Catherine, Dr. Olivia Lee Daley, after she received her coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine at the institution, on Thursday (March 11). Dr. Tufton visited the facility to observe the administration of vaccinations to the staff, which formed part of the Government’s programme targeting the inoculation of healthcare workers and other persons being prioritised under phase one of the undertaking. Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, places a sticker on the shirt of porter at the Spanish Town Hospital in St. Catherine, Raymond Edwards, after he received his coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine at the institution, on Thursday (March 11). Dr. Tufton visited the facility to observe the administration of vaccinations to the staff, which formed part of the Government’s programme targeting the inoculation of healthcare workers and other persons being prioritised under phase one of the undertaking. Head of the X-Ray Department at the Spanish Town Hospital in St. Catherine, Dr. Olivia Lee Daley (seated), is being given her coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine by nurse Lavern Daley at the hospital on Thursday (March 11). The exercise formed part of the Government’s COVID-19 vaccination programme, targeting the inoculation of healthcare workers and other persons being prioritised under phase one of the undertaking. Head of the X-Ray Department at the Spanish Town Hospital in St. Catherine, Dr. Olivia Lee Daley (seated), is being given her coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine by nurse Lavern Daley at the hospital on Thursday (March 11). The exercise formed part of the Government’s COVID-19 vaccination programme, targeting the inoculation of healthcare workers and other persons being prioritised under phase one of the undertaking. Advertisements