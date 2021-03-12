Advertisement
PHOTOS: Dr. Tufton Observes Vaccination At Spanish Town Hospital

Coronavirus
March 12, 2021
Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, places a sticker on the clothing of Head of the X-Ray Department at the Spanish Town Hospital in St. Catherine, Dr. Olivia Lee Daley, after she received her coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine at the institution, on Thursday (March 11). Dr. Tufton visited the facility to observe the administration of vaccinations to the staff, which formed part of the Government’s programme targeting the inoculation of healthcare workers and other persons being prioritised under phase one of the undertaking.

 

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, places a sticker on the shirt of porter at the Spanish Town Hospital in St. Catherine, Raymond Edwards, after he received his coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine at the institution, on Thursday (March 11). Dr. Tufton visited the facility to observe the administration of vaccinations to the staff, which formed part of the Government’s programme targeting the inoculation of healthcare workers and other persons being prioritised under phase one of the undertaking.

 

Head of the X-Ray Department at the Spanish Town Hospital in St. Catherine, Dr. Olivia Lee Daley (seated), is being given her coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine by nurse Lavern Daley at the hospital on Thursday (March 11). The exercise formed part of the Government’s COVID-19 vaccination programme, targeting the inoculation of healthcare workers and other persons being prioritised under phase one of the undertaking.

 

