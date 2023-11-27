  • Keyword

PHOTOS: Dr. Kasan Troupe Attends JAIFA President’s Inauguration Ceremony

November 27, 2023
Education
Photo: Mark Bell
Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Youth, Dr. Kasan Troupe (left), converses with (from second left), Past President, Jamaica Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (JAIFA), Marcelle Fenton; President and Chief Executive Officer, MeriChan Group, Donovan Brown, and President, JAIFA, Denton Atkins. The event was the inauguration ceremony for JAIFA’s 70th President, held at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston on November 25.

