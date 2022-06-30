JIS News
PHOTOS: Dr. Chang Receives Courtesy Call from Chinese Ambassador

Courtesy Call
June 30, 2022
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (seated right), converses with Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Jamaica, His Excellency Daojiang Chen (seated second left), when the diplomat, along with members of his delegation, visited the Ministry’s Oxford Road offices in New Kingston on June 29.
