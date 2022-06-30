PHOTOS: Dr. Chang Receives Courtesy Call from Chinese Ambassador

JIS News
home » JIS News » Courtesy Call
Advertisements
Photo of the day
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange (centre), practices her boxing form with the assistance of retired Jamaican-born Canadian professional boxer, Donovan ‘Razor’ Ruddock (left), and his daughter, Kleopatra Ruddock. The occasion was a recent meeting between Ministry officials and members of Mr. Ruddock’s team at the Caymanas Golf Club in St. Catherine.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Prime Minister
June 30, 2022
Local Government
June 30, 2022
National Security
Coronavirus
JIS radio
June 30, 2022
Feature | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
June 29, 2022
JIS News | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
June 29, 2022
Feature | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
Get the facts