PHOTOS: COVID-19 Curfew

A police mobile unit patrols the intersection of South Avenue and Constant Spring Road in Kingston on Thursday (April 2), during the second night of the all-island curfew imposed by the Government to slowdown the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The curfew will run for seven days, from April 1 to 7, between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

