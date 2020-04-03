PHOTOS: COVID-19 Curfew Coronavirus April 3, 2020 Photo: Michael Sloley and Donald De La Haye Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson (left), speaks with journalists on Wednesday (April 1), after visiting sections of the Corporate Area to view activities under the all-island seven-day curfew, now in effect, to slow down the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The curfew, which has been imposed by the Government, will run from April 1 to 8 between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. PHOTOS: COVID-19 Curfew JIS News | Presented by: Related JBDC Begins Series Of Webinars For MSMEs On April 7 Related St. James Poor Relief Safeguarding Indigent Persons Related Restorative Justice Unit Scales Down Operations A view of a section of Papine in St. Andrew on Thursday (April 2), the second night of the all-island curfew imposed by the Government to slow down the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The curfew will run for seven days, from April 1 to 8, between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. A police mobile unit patrols the intersection of South Avenue and Constant Spring Road in Kingston on Thursday (April 2), the second night of the all-island curfew imposed by the Government to slow down the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The curfew will run for seven days, from April 1 to 8, between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Police officers on duty along Heywood Street in downtown Kingston on Wednesday (April 1), during the first night of the all-island curfew imposed by the Government to slow down the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The curfew will run for seven days, from April 1 to 8, between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) patrol the Parade area of downtown Kingston on Wednesday (April 1), during the first night of the all-island curfew imposed by the Government to slow down the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The curfew will run for seven days, from April 1 to 8, between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.