JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

PHOTOS: COVID-19 Curfew

Coronavirus
April 3, 2020
A view of a section of Papine in St. Andrew on Thursday (April 2), the second night of the all-island curfew imposed by the Government to slow down the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The curfew will run for seven days, from April 1 to 8, between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

 

A police mobile unit patrols the intersection of South Avenue and Constant Spring Road in Kingston on Thursday (April 2), the second night of the all-island curfew imposed by the Government to slow down the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The curfew will run for seven days, from April 1 to 8, between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

 

Police officers on duty along Heywood Street in downtown Kingston on Wednesday (April 1), during the first night of the all-island curfew imposed by the Government to slow down the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The curfew will run for seven days, from April 1 to 8, between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

 

Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) patrol the Parade area of downtown Kingston on Wednesday (April 1), during the first night of the all-island curfew imposed by the Government to slow down the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The curfew will run for seven days, from April 1 to 8, between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.
Skip to content