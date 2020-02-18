JIS News
PHOTOS: Commissioning Ceremony For New Justices Of The Peace For St. Andrew

February 18, 2020
Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck (centre); and Attorney General, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte (second left), look on as Custos of St. Andrew, Dr. Patricia Dunwell (left), presents Kristina Chuck Smith (right) with her instument of appointment, at a ceremony to commission new Justices of the Peace for St. Andrew, held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Sunday (February 16). Also sharing in the moment is Director and Principal of the Justice Training Institute (JTI), Karen Campbell-Bascoe.

 

Attorney General, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte (right), converses with Custos of St. Andrew, Dr. Patricia Dunwell (left), at a commissioning ceremony for Justices of the Peace for the parish at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Sunday (February 16).