PHOTOS: Civil Service Week 2019 Church Service

Finance & Public Service
November 18, 2019
Deputy Financial Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Wayne Jones (right), greets Pastor of Olson Memorial Church of God in Kingston, Rev. Adinhair Jones, on arrival for Sunday’s (November 17) Civil Service Week church service. Looking on is Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA) President, O’Neil Grant. The week is being observed from November 17 to 23 under the theme: ‘Building and Sustaining a Culture of Excellence’.

 

Science, Energy and Technology Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams (right), greets Deputy Financial Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Wayne Jones, during Sunday’s (November 17) Civil Service Week church service at Olson Memorial Church of God in Kingston. The week is being observed from November 17 to 23 under the theme: ‘Building and Sustaining a Culture of Excellence’.
Looking on (from left) are: Pastor of Olson Memorial Church of God, Rev. Adinhair Jones; Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA) President, O’Neil Grant; Chief Executive Officer for First Heritage Cooperative Credit Union Limited, main sponsor for Civil Service Week, Roxann Linton; and Custos Rotulorum for Kingston, Hon. Steadman Fuller.