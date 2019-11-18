PHOTOS: Civil Service Week 2019 Church Service

Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Japan in Jamaica, Shotoku Habukawa (second left); and Principal of New Forest Infant and Primary School, Sharon Anderson (left), cut the ribbon to officially hand over a school bus, which will support the Expanded Rural School Bus Programme for New Forest Infant and Primary and High schools under the Japan Grassroots Human Security Project. The ceremony was held on the institutions’ compound in Manchester on November 14. Others from (third left) are Member of Parliament for South Manchester, Michael Stewart; Regional Director, Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Dr. Nadine Leachman; and Head Girl, New Forest Infant and Primary School, Abigayle Changlong.

