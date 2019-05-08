Advertisement
JTIP Top Banner
JIS News
home » JIS News » Education

PHOTOS: Children Reading with State Minister Terrelonge

Education
May 8, 2019
Written by: Rochelle Williams
Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Alando Terrelonge (left), interacts with students of Half-Way Tree Primary School, today (May 7), to mark Read Across Jamaica Day. This forms part of activities slated for Education Week, observed from May 5 to 11, under the theme ‘Empowering Educators: Retooling, Innovating, Networking for Sustainable Development’.