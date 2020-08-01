JIS News
PHOTOS: Child Labour Essay Competition Awards Ceremony

Labour
August 1, 2020
Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Mike Henry, presents Amir Simons with the first-place prize in the group-one category of the Child Labour Essay Competition, at the awards ceremony held at the Ministry’s offices in downtown Kingston on Thursday (July 30). Looking on in the background is Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Colette Roberts-Risden.

 

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Mike Henry bumps elbows with winner in the group-three category of the Child Labour Essay CompetitIon, Jorian Brown, after presenting her with her prize. The awards ceremony was held at the Ministry in downtown Kingston on Thursday (July 30). Looking on in the background is Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Colette Roberts-Risden.

 

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Mike Henry, makes a presentation to Akalia McKenzie, winner in the group-two category of the Child Labour Essay Competition, at the awards ceremony held at the Ministry in downtown Kingston on Thursday (July 30).
