PHOTOS: Child Labour Essay Competition Awards Ceremony

Labour

August 1, 2020

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Mike Henry (second right), along with Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Colette Roberts-Risden (second left) and Director of Child Labour, Sasha Deer-Gordon (right), shares a photo opportunity with the winners and runners-up in the Child Labour Essay Competition, at the awards ceremony at the Ministry in downtown Kingston on Thursday (July 30). The winners and runners-up are (from left) Amir Simon, Sean-Michael Hope, Jeneika McBright, Jorian Brown and Akalia Mckenzie.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Colette Roberts-Risden addresses the Ministry's Child Labour Essay Competition awards ceremony, held at the Ministry's office in downtown Kingston, on Thursday (July 30).

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Mike Henry, presents Amir Simons with the first-place prize in the group-one category of the Child Labour Essay Competition, at the awards ceremony held at the Ministry's offices in downtown Kingston on Thursday (July 30). Looking on in the background is Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Colette Roberts-Risden.

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Mike Henry bumps elbows with winner in the group-three category of the Child Labour Essay CompetitIon, Jorian Brown, after presenting her with her prize. The awards ceremony was held at the Ministry in downtown Kingston on Thursday (July 30). Looking on in the background is Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Colette Roberts-Risden.

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Mike Henry, makes a presentation to Akalia McKenzie, winner in the group-two category of the Child Labour Essay Competition, at the awards ceremony held at the Ministry in downtown Kingston on Thursday (July 30).