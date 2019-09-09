JIS News
PHOTOS: Cake Cutting Ceremony for Miss Lou

September 9, 2019
Students of the Louise Bennett Coverley All-age School in St. Andrew perform one of the late cultural icon’s poems at her 100th birthday anniversary celebration and cake cutting ceremony held at the Gordon Town Community Centre on Saturday (Sept. 8).

 

Director at the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), Marjorie Leyden-Vernon, brings greetings at the 100th birthday anniversary celebration and cake cutting ceremony for Louise Bennett Coverley, affectionately called Miss Lou, held at the Gordon Town Community Centre in St. Andrew, on Saturday (Sept. 8).