PHOTOS: Beach clean up day in Port Royal

October 5, 2019
Canada’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Laurie Peters (left), along with Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Jamaica, Malgorzata Wasilewska (centre) and student of St. Hughs Preparatory School, Logan Heslop, participate in clean-up activities at the Port Royal Beach at Foreshore Road on October 5. The European Union in Jamaica and the Canadian High Commission are partnering for the second year to host a beach clean-up in observation of International Coastal Clean-up Day 2019. The event aims to raise awareness and contribute to global efforts to reduce and avoid plastic pollution, including marine litter.

 

Trade Commissioner, Canadian High Commission, Lesley – Ann Dixon Ennevor, along with Canada’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Laurie Peters (centre) and Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Jamaica, Malgorzata Wasilewska participate in clean-up activities at the Port Royal Beach at Foreshore Road on October 5. The European Union in Jamaica and the Canadian High Commission are partnering for the second year to host a beach clean-up in observation of International Coastal Clean-up Day 2019. The event aims to raise awareness and contribute to global efforts to reduce and avoid plastic pollution, including marine litter.