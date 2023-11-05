  • Keyword

PHOTOS: Anti-Gang Week Church Service

November 5, 2023
National Security
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (left) and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Kasan Troupe, participate in the Anti-Gang Week Church Service held at the Rose Town Holiness Christian Church in Kingston today (November 5).

Head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force Safe School Programme, Deputy Superintendent Stacey-Ann Waldron (left) speaks with Director, Safety and Security in Schools, Richard Troupe, at the Anti-Gang Week Church Service held at the Rose Town Holiness Christian Church in Kingston today (November 5).
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams addresses the audience at the Anti-Gang Week Church Service held at the Rose Town Holiness Christian Church in Kingston today (November 5).
Last Updated: November 6, 2023

