PHOTOS: Ambassador Barnes Receives Japan’s Order of the Rising Run September 21, 2023 Listen Foreign Affairs Share Photo: Mark Bell Ambassador of Japan to Jamaica, His Excellency Yasuhiro Atsumi, presents a citation to former Ambassador of Jamaica to Japan, Her Excellency Claudia Cecile Barnes. Occasion was a ceremony for the conferment of the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star, on Ambassador Barnes, at the official residence of the Ambassador of Japan in St. Andrew on September 20. The Order of the Rising Sun is conferred by the Government of Japan on persons who have rendered outstanding service to the nation or the public, including foreign nationals who made significant contributions in advancing relations between Japan and its partners. The Full Story Former Ambassador of Jamaica to Japan, Her Excellency Ambassador Claudia Cecile Barnes (right), is adorned in the insignia of the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star, which was presented by Ambassador of Japan to Jamaica, His Excellency Yasuhiro Atsumi, during a conferment ceremony at his official residence in St. Andrew on September 20. At left is Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Ambassador Sheila Sealy Monteith. The Order of the Rising Sun is conferred by the Government of Japan on persons who have rendered outstanding service to the nation or the public, including foreign nationals who made significant contributions in advancing relations between Japan and its partners.