PHOTOS: Agriculture Minister Receives Courtesy Call from Japan’s Ambassador

Agriculture
July 28, 2022
Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (right), presents a token to Ambassador of Japan to Jamaica, His Excellency Masaya Fujiwara, during a courtesy call at the Ministry’s offices in Kingston on Thursday (July 28). Looking on is State Minister, Hon. Franklin Witter.
