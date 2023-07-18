JIS News
PHOTOS: State Minister Cuthbert-Flynn Attends Caribbean Cadet Camp Opening Ceremony

National Security
July 18, 2023
Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, greets overseas representatives attending Sunday’s (July 16) opening ceremony for this year’s renewal of the Caribbean Cadet Camp at Clarendon College. Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn was the keynote speaker. Approximately 800 cadets from 14 regional countries are attending the event, which is being staged by the Caribbean Cadet Association from July 15 to 29 under the theme ‘Empowering Cadets, Tomorrow’s Leaders’.

 

Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, greets members of the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF) during Sunday’s (July 16) opening ceremony for the 2023 Caribbean Cadet Camp at Clarendon College. Accompanying her is JCCF Commandant, Brigadier the Hon. Errol Johnson. Approximately 800 cadets from 14 regional countries are attending the event, which is being staged by the Caribbean Cadet Association from July 15 to 29 under the theme ‘Empowering Cadets, Tomorrow’s Leaders’.
