PHOTO: PM Holds Bilateral talks With Secretary Pompeo

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (fourth left), and United States (US) Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo (fourth right), engage in bilateral discussions during a meeting at the Office of the Prime Minister on Wednesday (January 22). The meeting was part of the schedule of activities for Secretary Pompeo, who is on a two-day working visit to the island. Also pictured are several Jamaican Government officials as well as dignitaries from the US who participated in the discussions.

