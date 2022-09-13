PHOTOS: Ministers Pay Respects to Her Majesty ,The Queen

JIS News
home » JIS News » Tribute
Photo of the day
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), signs the Condolence Book opened at King’s House for Great Britain’s late Monarch, Her Majesty, The Queen. Observing is wife of the Prime Minister and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness. Both officials signed the Book on Monday (September 12).
Click to view more
Latest stories
Governor General
September 13, 2022
Tribute
September 13, 2022
Youth
September 13, 2022
Coronavirus
September 13, 2022
JIS radio
September 13, 2022
JIS News | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
September 13, 2022
Jamaica’s Promise | Presented by: Halshane Burke
September 13, 2022
Feature | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
Get the facts