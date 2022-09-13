live stream Sitting of the House of Representatives @ 2:00pm
PHOTOS: Ministers Pay Respects to Her Majesty ,The Queen

September 13, 2022
Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., signs the Condolence Book which has been opened at King’s House for the United Kingdom’s late Monarch, Her Majesty, The Queen. Minister Charles signed the book on September 12.
Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte, signs the Condolence Book at King’s House for the United Kingdom’s late Monarch, Her Majesty, The Queen, on September 12.
Minister of State in the Ministry of Transport and Mining, Hon. J. C. Hutchinson, pays his respects to Great Britain’s late Monarch, Her Majesty, The Queen, on Monday (September 12) by signing the Condolence Book at King’s House.
