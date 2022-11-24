Advertisement
JIS News
PHOTO: Minister Williams Meets with Future Leaders Jamaica Director

Education
November 24, 2022
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (left), looks through a publication on the work of Future Leaders of Jamaica, with the organisation’s Director, Thornia Smith. Occasion was a call on the Minister at her National Heroes Circle offices in Kingston on November 22. Future Leaders of Jamaica provides scholarships to primary- and secondary-level students in financial need who demonstrate a commitment to learning, community service, and academic excellence.
