PHOTO: Minister Mayne Tours St. Catherine Adult Correctional Centre

JIS News
home » JIS News » National Security
Photo of the day
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second right) joins Greenwich Town resident, Avis Morrison (centre) in cutting the ribbon to symbolise the official handing over of her new three-bedroom home, provided under the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP), on Friday (April 8). Joining in the celebration are Member of Parliament, St. Andrew South Western, Dr. Angela Brown Burke (left) and Project Director, Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme, Farrah Blake.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Tourism
April 12, 2022
Sport
April 11, 2022
National Security
April 11, 2022
Foreign Affairs
April 11, 2022
JIS radio
April 12, 2022
Roundabout JA | Presented by: Jermi-Lee Nelson
April 12, 2022
GOJ News | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
April 12, 2022
GOJ News | Presented by: Vaughn Davis
Get the facts