PHOTO: Minister Bartlett Expresses Appreciation to St. James Public Health Workers

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre), addresses a virtual press conference on Sunday (June 20), at which he announced the declaration of the Norwood community in St. James as a Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO). With the Prime Minister (from left) are: Force Executive Officer in the Jamaica Defence Force, Commodore Antonette Wemyss-Gorman; Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson; Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang; and Attorney General, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte.

