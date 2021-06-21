PHOTO: Minister Bartlett Expresses Appreciation to St. James Public Health Workers

JIS News
home » JIS News » Tourism
Advertisements
Photo of the day
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre), addresses a virtual press conference on Sunday (June 20), at which he announced the declaration of the Norwood community in St. James as a Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO). With the Prime Minister (from left) are: Force Executive Officer in the Jamaica Defence Force, Commodore Antonette Wemyss-Gorman; Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson; Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang; and Attorney General, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Local Government
June 21, 2021
Education
Tourism
Ananda Alerts
June 21, 2021
JIS radio
June 21, 2021
JIS News | Presented by: Vaughn Davis
June 21, 2021
Feature | Presented by: Vanessa Silvera
June 21, 2021
Duh Road | Presented by: Jermi-Lee Nelson
Get the facts