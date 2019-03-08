PHOTO: Grange Rings the Bell for Gender Equality

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange ‘Rings the Bell for Gender Equality’ at the Jamaica Stock Exchange as part of activities to celebrate International Women’s Day. The bell ringing ceremony, hosted by stock exchanges globally, aims to raise awareness of the pivotal role the private sector can play in advancing gender equality to achieve Goal 5 of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals. Also photographed are: Ambassador Malgorzata Wasilewska, Head of the European Union Delegation to Jamaica; Alison Mclean, Representative, UN Women Multi-Country Office in the Caribbean; Andrea Kelly, General Manager, Jamaica Central Securities Depository and the JCSD Trustee Services and Therese Turner Jones, Representative, Inter-American Development Bank in Jamaica (left to right).

